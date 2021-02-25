Record breaking runs

Western Colorado University track athletes Charlie Sweeney and Taylor Stack both reset the Mountaineer record books last weekend at the Camel City Invitational in North Carolina in the indoor 3,000 meter run. Sweeney ran 7:57.19 and Stack came in at 7:57.74, both eclipsing former Mountaineer and Olympian Michael Aish’s time of 8:00.04 set in 2001. With their converted times, Sweeney and Stack now hold the No. 2 and No. 3 times in NCAA-II. The next time the distance duo take to the track will be at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships March 12-13. They are pictured here with Mountaineer head coach Jen Michel.