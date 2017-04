Western State Colorado University distance runner Alicja Konieczek continues to turn heads this track season. Konieczek wiped her coach, Jennifer Michel, off the top of the school record list by running 9:51.09 in the 3,000 steeplechase at the Mt. Sac Relays in California this past weekend.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/