Ready to soar

Wed, 05/17/2017 - 7:02pm News Staff

With just more than two weeks until their first competition, the Gunnison Colorado Association of Recreational Athletics (CARA) gymnastics team is ready to hit the mat. Seen here, Makenna Williams performs a jump during a recent team photo shoot at Meadows Park. The CARA team has been perfecting their skills for months in preparation for the season ahead and will head to Hyland Hills in Westminster for their first competition June 3.

