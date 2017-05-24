Racers ready to pedal

It’s time to saddle up for the 2017 Original Growler. The annual mountain bike races will bring stiff competition from across Colorado to Gunnison this coming weekend.

The Half Growler is scheduled for Saturday morning with a 9 a.m. start, while the Full Growler and an untimed Sunday Half Growler are scheduled to start at 7 a.m.

Saturday’s Half Growler is sold out.

