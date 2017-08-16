Prepare to get loud, and dirty

By Brandon Warr

For those who love the thought of driving a truck through the mud and watching it splash in every direction, the 11th annual Gunnison Mud Run returns this coming weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 19 the Mud Run will take place at the Gunnison County Fairgrounds. The annual event is organized by Bret and Regina Bradfield of Gunnison Muffler.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/