Playing in the rain

Gunnison’s Organized Team Activities (OTA) youth baseball league came out ready and focused as Gunnison's 9-10 year olds took on the Montrose Indians Monday. While the game started off slow and a little sloppy, things improved as the game progressed, at least until the weather took a turn for the worse, resulting in soggy conditions. Montrose won the game 6-2.

