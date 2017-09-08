Outerbike to visit Crested Butte

An event described as the “Best Bike Demo in the Universe” will come to the home of mountain biking Aug. 18-20. Outerbike is an opportunity to test ride the cutting edge in mountain bike technology from the top manufacturers on more than 750 miles of singletrack throughout the Gunnison Valley.

