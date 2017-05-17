Home

One more time on the starting line

Wed, 05/17/2017 - 7:06pm News Staff
GHS heads to Lakewood for state championships

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Track and Field — Shane Zimmerman stood in front of 11 Gunnison High School (GHS) track and field athletes Monday in a bright red polo shirt and khakis. The 11 sets of eyes followed him as he paced back and forth. He occasionally would stop and return their gaze. “You get one more shot,” Zimmerman said, locking eyes with his athletes.

“You have an incredible opportunity in front of you. It’s like we’ve always said, all you need is a chance, and now here it is. So now you’ve got to make the most of it.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

Columns / Opinion

Looking beyond the bubble

By Will Shoemaker

How many times have you ventured beyond the confines of the Gunnison Valley and witnessed something new or intriguing because it’s different?

Signal Peak: A Complete Streets redux
A tale of the tourism tape
Of teens, trout and tunes
Owing more than just a monument
Lines drawn in the sage

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414