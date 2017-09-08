Home

Ol’ Miner prevails in co-ed softball contest

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 6:54pm News Staff
Crowned champions after defeating Leanne Grace twice

By Brandon Warr

Every team loses a game on occasion throughout its career. While recreational softball may not exactly constitute a “career,” try telling that to the players of Ol’ Miner.

As the season wrapped up on a mosquito-filled Thursday night, it was to no one’s surprise that Ol’ Miner — after being upset early in the year-end tournament — bounced back to once again be crowned champions of Gunnison’s adult co-ed softball league after defeating Leanne Grace in back-to-back games.

