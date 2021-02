Spencer Dickey, left, and Skylor Wild work to strip the ball from a Buena Vista offensive player. Chris Dickey

Junior Tate Hicks goes up for a bucket against the Demons.

It was a tough start to the season for the Gunnison High School boys’ basketball team. Out to defend their Western Slope League title, this year’s squad got off to a slow start, losing nail-biters to Buena Vista at home last Thursday (58-57) and Basalt on the road Saturday (52-50). The team, led by returning starters Braden Wood and Aiden Hulbert, found their stride against Crested Butte on…