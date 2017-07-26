New swim coach joins Western athletics staff

Erik Matheson last week was named the next head coach of the women's swimming and diving program at Western State Colorado University. Matheson brings more than 25 years of experience in competitive swimming.

"I am excited about joining Mountaineer Athletics and leading the swimming and diving program," Matheson said. "I feel that I can make great things happen with the team in the environment created by the department and staff ."

