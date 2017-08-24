Brandon Warr

One day you could be on top of the world, considered one of the top golfers in the area. And the next day you could fall to a golfer that has been close to winning before, but things just didn’t bounce her way.

This past weekend at the Dos Rios Club Championship, a new queen was crowned for the Ladies Flight class as Gunnison High School golf coach Denise Mayfield took down last year's champion, Marilyn Hardy.

When Mayfield hit the course Saturday, she was hoping to finish second — due to the fact that Hardy is such a formidable golfer. But as the ball got rolling and the things started to fall Mayfield’s way, her mindset changed.

“In the beginning I didn’t think I had a chance,” said Mayfield, “but after shooting a 74 I knew I had a chance to win.”

That impressive score of 74 on Saturday left Mayfield with a four-stroke lead going into Sunday. She knew that she would have a great outing if she wanted to keep the lead.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Hardy and Mayfield would swap positions. Hardy shot a 78 on Saturday and 73 Sunday. Mayfield shot a 77 on Sunday — leaving the two women tied for first place.

“I knew I had to sink a six-foot putt to tie for first,” said Mayfield, which she did.

However, the championship came down to a playoff hole, where Mayfield found a way to beat Hardy by posting a solid par on the first hole, and capture the Dos Rios Ladies Flight championship.

On Friday, Sept. 8, Dos Rios Golf club will host the Gunnison Country Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at 1 p.m.

