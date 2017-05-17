New face to lead Cowboys

By Brandon Warr

GHS Football — A new face will be featured on the gridiron at Gunnison High School (GHS) this coming season.

After coaching defensive backs and special teams at Jack C. Hays High School for four years, Jarrod Hinton will become the new head coach for GHS football. While he may not be new to the community, it will take some time for people to get to know him.

