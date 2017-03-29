Mountaineers pick up big wins at Mesa Invite

Western Track and Field — Despite the wind Saturday, Western State Colorado University men's and women's track and field programs competed well in the 2017 Colorado Mesa Invite, winning multiple events and posting NCAA provisional marks in three events.

The highlights of the meet came in the women's 1,500 and the men's 10,000-meter runs. Alicja Konieczek entered her first outdoor race of the season after being crowned the indoor mile and 3,000 national champion.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/