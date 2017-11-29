Mountaineers net back-to-back wins

By Brandon Warr

Western Women’s Basketball — It took a strong second half performance and Keelie Lawler recording her first double-double of the season before Western State Colorado University women's basketball team was able to secure their first win of the Holiday-Inn Airport Thanksgiving Classic against Northern New Mexico College this past Friday in Grand Junction.

Western (3-4, 0-1 RMAC) prevailed, 73-57, to kick off the tournament and followed the win with another victory in round two.

