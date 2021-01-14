Mountaineers make it rain 3s

Western Men’s Basketball — The Western Colorado men’s basketball team drained a season-high 18 3-pointers and outscored Colorado Christian by 14 points in the second half to pull away for a 102-87 victory Saturday at Paul Wright Gym.

It’s the first time the Mountaineers (2-4 overall, 2-3 RMAC) have hit the 100-point mark since 2018.

Also, the 18 3-pointers is tied for the fourth-most 3-pointers made in a game in program history (the record is 22 set during the 1999-2000 season) and the 40 3-point attempts on Saturday marks the seventh time the Mountaineers have attempted 40 or more in a game (the most is 49 against Dixie State on Feb. 8, 2019)

The Mountaineers let a 14-point dissipate but held onto a 49-48 lead at the half. The game was tied 64-64 with 11:27 remaining in the contest before back-to-back 3-pointers from Jaelan McCloud and Jonathan McCloud ignited a 10-0 run capped by a pair of free throws from Cole Sienknecht with 9:31 left.

The Mountaineers advantage eventually increased to 15 points again after Jonathan McCloud drained another 3-pointer at the 4:46 mark to make it 87-72 and Western led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Mountaineers had five players finish in double figures with Avery Rembao leading the way with a career-high 28 points (going 4-for-8 from 3-point range) to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Jaelan McCloud drained six 3-pointers en route to 20 points, Matthew Ragsdale had 19 points, Jonathan McCloud had 14 points (four-for-four from 3-point range) while Cole Sienknecht had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Elijah Davidson led the team with 12 rebounds while Grant Wilkinson had six assists.

Overall, the Mountaineers had 22 assists on 32 field goals as they shot 52.5 percent from the field — including 45 percent (18-for-40) from 3-point range and 80 percent (20-for-25) from the free throw line.

Western returns to action Friday as they travel to take on Chadron State before facing Black Hills State on Saturday.