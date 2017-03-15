Home

Mountaineer men claim runner-up

Wed, 03/15/2017 - 8:47pm News Staff
Nordic team impresses at nationals in Oregon

The Western State Colorado University Mountain Sports Nordic team exhibited a strong showing at United States Collegiate Ski Association (USCSA) National Championships at Mt. Bachelor, Ore., this past weekend.

Highlighting the Mountaineers were Nate Maddox, Kevin Geisen, Gordon Gianniny, Derek Hill, Justin Sanchez, Bob Maddox and Eleanor Skinner. The team was led by coaches Duncan Callahan, Justin Barr and wax specialist Isaiah St. Pierre.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

Columns / Opinion

A legacy worth defending

In 1905, President Theodore Roosevelt came to Colorado for a three-week bear hunting trip. Perhaps inspired by Colorado’s beauty, that same year, he created the U.S.

Wild times in Gothic mid-winter
No idleness this March
The city’s communication conundrum
Why are conservatives OK with waste?
Committed to finding fixes

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414