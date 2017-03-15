Mountaineer men claim runner-up

The Western State Colorado University Mountain Sports Nordic team exhibited a strong showing at United States Collegiate Ski Association (USCSA) National Championships at Mt. Bachelor, Ore., this past weekend.

Highlighting the Mountaineers were Nate Maddox, Kevin Geisen, Gordon Gianniny, Derek Hill, Justin Sanchez, Bob Maddox and Eleanor Skinner. The team was led by coaches Duncan Callahan, Justin Barr and wax specialist Isaiah St. Pierre.

