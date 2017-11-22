Men fourth, women ninth at nationals

Western Cross Country — The Western State Colorado University men’s cross country team returned to the podium for the first time since 2013 at the NCAA Division II Championships this past weekend in Evansville, Ind., with a fourth-place showing. The Western women finished ninth to close out the 2017 season.

Individually, the Mountaineers had four All- Americans on the day, splitting two between each gender. Coincidentally, it was a first-time recognition for all of the young Mountaineers who earned the honor.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/