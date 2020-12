Crested Butte Avalanche Center forecaster Ian Havlick

Crested Butte Avalanche Center forecasters Ian Havlick, right, and Zach Kinler greet backcountry users at the Slate River Road trailhead on Sunday. It was the third trailhead outreach event the avalanche center has held this winter. The fourth iteration will be at a different trailhead on Saturday, Dec. 26. Sam Liebl