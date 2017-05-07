The man behind the screens

By Brandon Warr

Ever thought about what it takes to compile statistics? How many hours are spent behind a computer screen?

While most Gunnison Valley residents and Western State Colorado University students, faculty and administrators are enjoying summer, Sports Information Director Garrett Finke is inside, updating statistics in preparation for upcoming collegiate seasons.

