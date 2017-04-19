Maintaining the Cowboy standard

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Baseball — In each of the past three seasons, the Gunnison High School (GHS) baseball team has claimed at least 16 wins and won the Western Slope League (WSL). And in that time span they’ve amassed a 50-14 record. Over the past four years, the Cowboys have reigned over the WSL, losing just four league games.

