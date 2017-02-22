Maddox skis to strong finishes

The Western State Colorado University Mountain Sports Nordic ski team competed in Laramie, Wyo., this past weekend. Western was led by Bob Maddox, seen here, with a strong showing in the skate team sprint and 21-kilometer skate events. Maddox placed third both days to lead the Western women to a successful weekend of racing.

