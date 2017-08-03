Home

A long time coming

Wed, 03/08/2017 - 7:01pm News Staff
Wardleigh leads Western to nationals

By Bobby Reyes

Western Wrestling — Ronald Wardleigh sidesteps around the mat, never letting his eyes stray from his opponent. He waits for his challenger to show a sign of weakness — stepping off his heels, eyes wandering around, heavy breathing, anything. When Wardleigh picks up the scent of vulnerability, he strikes, like a shark tasting blood in the water.

This a common sight for anyone who’s watched the senior Western State Colorado University wrestler in action.

