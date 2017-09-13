Locals take top honors in CB Ultra

By Brandon Warr

Attendance for a first-year race often presents a major question mark. However, the inaugural Crested Butte Ultra had no problem drawing 130 racers to the start line this past Saturday.

The event was organized by race directors Justin and Denise Ricks of Mad Moose Events. The company is best known for races it’s hosted in vicinity of Moab, Utah, and Colorado Springs.

