Little league, but big dreams

By Brandon Warr

While parents and fans bundled up, trying to stay dry from the downpour of rain, five of Gunnison’s Organized Team Activities (OTA) 9-10-year-old baseball teams endured the weather Monday night, as they competed for a spot in the championship game.

The OTA 9-10 end-of-theyear tournament kicked off Monday night and will conclude with the championship game tonight at 7 p.m. The teams involved in the tournament are Wise Mechanical, Gunnison Glass, Crested Butte, Gunnison Bank and Trust and SAW Construction.

