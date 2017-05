It’s not every day an Olympic medalist comes to town. The Girls on the Run organization wrapped up their season with a short run and talk with Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn, seen here inspiring young runners at the group’s practice in Gunnison Monday. Coburn grew up in Crested Butte.

