Kids to get feel of real rodeo

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 7:13pm News Staff
Cattlemen’s to feature new ‘mini’ event

By Brandon Warr

Six seconds can seem like hours when you’re holding onto something for dear life — especially to a child participating in his or her first “mutton bustin‘” event. But what are those kids to do once they’ve mastered mutton bustin‘?

For the first time in Cattlemen’s Days history, miniature bronc and bull riding will be featured this year for children who’ve outgrown staying on sheep for six seconds.

Housing tax timeline too tight?

