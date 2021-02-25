Junior sends seniors out in style

Junior Emmery Wagstaff broke the Mountaineers’ single-game 3-point record while scoring 33 points in Western Colorado’s 83-70 win over Adams State on Saturday’s Senior Night at Paul Wright Gym. Wagstaff drained nine 3-pointers. The Mountaineers (13-2 overall, 12-2 RMAC) had to rally back from a fourth quarter deficit to down CSU-Pueblo Friday night, 62-57.

Pictured here, the Mountaineers after Saturday’s game honored senior team manager Madi Archuleta along with the seniors who won’t be returning next season in Jessie Erickson, Jadyn Kanzler and Mikaela Parker, who played their final regular-season home game at Paul Wright Gym on Saturday night.

The Mountaineers hit the road to take on Colorado Mesa on Friday and then end the regular season with a game at Westminster on Saturday.