The Gunnison Nordic Team traveled to Lake Placid, N.Y., for the 2017 United States Ski Association Cross Country Junior Championships this past week. Teams from across the country brought their best athletes to compete. The athletes competed on a 2.5-kilometer trail of man-made snow.

