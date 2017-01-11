Gunnison high boys team finishes eighth, girls 10th

By Brandon Warr

GHS Cross Country — A lot can change in a year. The Gunnison High School (GHS) boys and girls cross country teams realized as much at state this past weekend. The boys team finished eighth this year and the girls tenth.

“Collectively we were 30 seconds faster than last year's team,” said head coach Gregg Smith of the boys. “To place eighth this year with better times says something about the strength of 3A cross country.”

