Grand Traverse Triple Crown on the line

By Drew Holbrook

With the Grand Traverse Mountain Bike and Mountain Run taking place this weekend, some competitors will be making their second — or third trip — over the Elk Mountains in one year.

The Grand Traverse Triple Crown is a combination of all three Grand Traverse events: the ski, the run and the bike. The first leg of the competition — the backcountry ski race — took place earlier this year in March. This weekend, the 2017 Triple Crown Competition comes to a close with the mountain run on Saturday, Sept. 2 and the mountain bike on Sunday, Sept. 3. All three events travel 40 miles over the Elk Mountains between Crested Butte and Aspen.

