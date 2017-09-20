Golfers qualify three for state

The Gunnison High School (GHS) golf team hosted their only home invitational of the season at Dos Rios Golf course Wednesday, Sept. 13. As the day came to a close, both the varsity and junior varsity squads came away with first-place finishes.

Zach Marshall was the highlight of the day, shooting an 80 to win individually. Dylan Frazier and Ted Trujillo tied for second, each shooting an 81.

