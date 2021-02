Subhead Upend Olathe, race out to 5-1 dual record

Kaleb Vincent focuses on taking his opponent to the mat.

Royce Uhrig works to get into position for a takedown attempt. Brandon Warr

Jared Van Hee begins to drive a Cedaredge wrestler’s shoulders to the mat.

GHS Wrestling — It was a near perfect start to the season for the Gunnison High School (GHS) wrestling team. Kicking off their season at home last Friday (in a spectatorless gym) the Cowboys went 2-1 in duals, defeating Salida (66-6) and Monte Vista (52-15), before falling to Cedaredge (57-18). “We wrestled aggressively and I am proud of that because the mistakes were aggressive ones,” said head…