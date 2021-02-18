GHS girls keep driving

Kyla Prosser tries to split a couple of Delta defenders in the paint. Chris Dickey

Melita Ferchau shoots for two in the girls’ hardfought game against Monte Vista.

Tahlyn Fee penetrates and dishes for the Cowboys against Monte Vista. The senior has battled back from a concussion and injured wrist on the season.

The Gunnison High School girls’ varsity basketball team continues to fight despite their overall record falling to 0-7. In the past week, the Cowboys fell to a very talented Delta squad on the road (70-11) and Monte Vista (54-38) and Hotchkiss (75-34) at home. The team travels to Olathe on Friday and hosts Roaring Fork Saturday afternoon.