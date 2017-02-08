Generals add a Cowboy to roster

By Brandon Warr

With the popularity of hockey in the Gunnison Valley, it’s no surprise that yet another rising star is leaving to pursue his dreams at the next level.

Gunnison High School (GHS) multi-sport athlete Lucas Solanik has decided to forgo his junior and senior years at GHS to play for the Richmond Generals in Richmond, Va.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/