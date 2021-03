Subhead It’s been a good winter for the ‘Powder Chinchilla’

Matt Steinwand drives a track sled to groom winter fat bike trails at Hartman Rocks.

Bryan Wickenhauser of Gunnison Nordic pulls a groomer with a car converted to run on tracks. Bella Biondini

Hartman Rocks remains an outdoor paradise for recreationists in the winter months, offering a snowy playground for skiers and fat bikers alike. Gunnison Nordic and Gunnison Trails work in tandem to make it happen. The nonprofits groom 42 miles of trails for walkers, hikers, snowshoers, trail runners and cyclists. Separate trail systems are groomed for different uses. “It works well to separate…