Free throws prove Cowboys’ demise

By Brandon Warr

GHS Girls Basketball — Missed free throws can cost a team when the game is on the line. The Gunnison High School (GHS) girls basketball team learned as much this past weekend, losing to Jefferson Academy Friday before squeaking by Buena Vista the following day.

While the Cowboys failed to improve on their free-throw shooting against Buena Vista (0-3), they managed to win the contest, 41-37.

