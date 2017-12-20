Like father, like sons

By Brandon Warr

GHS Wrestling — Van Hee. The name has been associated with wrestling in the Gunnison Valley since 1990. Miles Van Hee — Western State Colorado University’s former coach — started the wrestling legacy and has passed it on to his two sons — Bryson and Jared, who for the first, and last, time are competing together on Gunnison High School (GHS) wrestling team this season.

Also for the first time this year, Miles is able to watch his sons compete every week, since he no longer heads the program at Western.

