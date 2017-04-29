Ekeler headed to the NFL

Some dreams do come true.

Former Western State Colorado University running back, Austin Ekeler, officially signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. The school's all-time leader in rushing yards has done nothing but impress scouts with his talent and abilities since training for the draft began in December.

Ekeler began turning heads in March at his Pro Day in Boulder. Following 15 University of Colorado players' workouts, it was Ekeler's chance to prove he deserved a shot.

Not only did he show he deserved a shot, he proved he was one of the top talents at the running back position. His 40.5 inch vertical would have been the best at the NFL Combine among running backs, while his 4.43 40-yard time would have ranked fourth, and his 10-foot-eight-inch broad jump and 6.85-second cone drill would have come in third.

This should come as no surprise to Mountaineer fans, having watched him tear apart defenses in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference for the past four seasons. This last season he led all NCAA divisions in rushing yards through the first eight weeks of the season and was the NCAA's active career rushing leader through the first nine weeks. Despite only playing in one of the final eight quarters of the season, Ekeler was the RMAC's leader in rushing yards and led all of Division II with 149.5 average rushing yards per game.

In the 10 games Ekeler appeared during the 2016 season, he accounted for nearly 40 percent of Western's points (108-of-278). He also helped the Mountaineers to the most program wins in 18 years (7), recorded over 100 all-purpose yards in eight games, and over 200 in four games. Most of his yardage came after being hit at or behind the line of scrimmage.

