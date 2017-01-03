Eagles end playoff hopes for CB Titans

By Bobby Reyes

CBHS Hockey — With 1:46 remaining, the game was tied 2-2. One second later the No. 12 Crested Butte High School (CBHS) hockey team was down 3-2 against No. 5 Valor Christian in the second round of the state playoffs Friday in Fort Collins.

While the Titans (12-6-1) rallied hard in the second period, the final three minutes of the game were nothing short of a nightmare for CBHS. The Titans tallied four penalties, forcing them to play down multiple players.

