Drill Sergeant Sanderson

Distance runners from across the country, and the globe, are in Gunnison for Team Prep USA’s Rocky Mountain Cross Country camp. Campers spend up to six weeks running the best trails in the Gunnison Valley. The camp, which is headed up by Trent Sanderson, has been dubbed the “premier running camp in the world” by ESPN RISE.

