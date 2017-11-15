Donation Day returns to CBMR

Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) is partnering with the Crested Butte Snowsports Foundation (CBSF) for the second annual Donation Day prior to the ski resort’s official opening. On Nov. 22, the resort will be collecting a $15 donation for a lift ticket, valid for that Wednesday only.

All proceeds from Donation Day will go to the CBSF and help fund their mission of “supporting the youth in the Gunnison Valley in their pursuit of sportsmanship, passion and discipline through snow sport experiences.” The resort’s official opening day for the winter season is Thursday, Nov. 23.

