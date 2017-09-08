Dominance on the diamond

By Brandon Warr

It’s not everyday that you see a young girl playing baseball on a team with a bunch of boys — let alone one as dominant as Kylee McDougal during this summer’s Organized Team Activities (OTA) 9-10-year-old baseball season.

Ten-year-old McDougal has proven that anything boys can do, she can do better after emerging as one of the top OTA 9-10 players in a season that culminated with McDougal’s team — Gunnison Glass — capturing the end-of-the-year title.

