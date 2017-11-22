Depth driving girls basketball squad

Brandon Warr

GHS Girls Basketball — “Win the day.”

The motto could be applied to the Gunnison High School (GHS) girls basketball team as they enter their 2017-18 campaign. The team’s goal each year has been to work hard on a daily basis and improve each week, resulting at the end of the season in a playoff berth.

“This team can score,” said head coach Kevin Mickelson. “We are trying to have them take that next step where they are not playing with each other but for each other.”

Coming off a 8-13 season in which they struggled offensively, GHS comes into this season looking to put last year in the past. That includes a three-year drought of failing to make the playoffs.

“I can see us making it really far this season,” said senior Shannon Murphy. “This group of girls is really talented and I definitely see us playing at state.”

That may be a lofty goal, considering GHS graduated its five starters from 2016-17. Still, Mickelson noted that this year’s team plays hard, fast and has shown an innate scoring ability.

Last season, GHS was the best defensive team in the 3A Western Slope league as they held teams to fewer points than any other squad.

“We want to continue to do what we do defensively,” said Mickelson. “We want to play fast and pressure people. That was what we did all summer and it worked well for us.”

The Cowboys will have a tough schedule to start their season as the first five teams they’ll face return a majority of their starting roster. Yet, according to Mickelson, seven current Cowboy players stand out; any combination could be starting at some point this season.

Jenna Wise will take the reins at the starting point guard position as a sophomore.

“I do feel pressure to start at the point guard position,” said Wise. “But that doesn’t compare to the excitement I have for the season and how far this team can go.”

For Murphy, the only senior on the team, time spent in the gym this past summer should lead to improvement on the offensive side of the ball.

Laura Hanks will play the small forward position for GHS this season, while Kylie Travis “is a versatile player who will play both inside and outside,” Mickelson said.

Hayden Powers and Maddie Nelson return this year hoping to make an impact for the Cowboys.

Lastly, Shay Mangum will join Wise and Travis as sophomores who will get an opportunity to see significant minutes.

“I’m positive we have a chance to go far this season,” said Mangum. “This team is really close, and we work so well together.”

While none of these players started last year, Mickelson believes that the strength of the team is its depth.

“We could start three sophomores, a senior and a junior,” he said.

The Cowboys open their season on the road at the Northern Colorado Roundball Classic Nov. 30 against Eaton.

