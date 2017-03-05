Home

Cyclists cap historic season at nationals

Wed, 05/03/2017 - 8:44pm News Staff
Western team performs well in Grand Junction

Western Mountain Sports — The Western State Colorado University Mountain Sports road cycling team traveled to Grand Junction for the USA cycling road national competition this past weekend. It was the first time Western has been represented at the national competition.

The first day was the individual time trial. The course was in an out-and-back format with a handful of rolls, steep climbs and descents.

