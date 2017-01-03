Craniac comes to Cranor Hill

By Brandon Warr

In recent years, ski mountaineering has gained popularity in the United States — including through competitions at Irwin, west of Crested Butte, and Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR). It was only a matter of time before enthusiasm for the sport reached the slopes of Cranor Hill northeast of Gunnison.

This coming Saturday, March 4, renowned Gunnison skimo racer Brian Smith plans to share his passion for the sport by hosting the first ever Craniac Ski Fest at Cranor Hill to raise money for recreation funds to support adults with disabilities.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/