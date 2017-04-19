Cowboys springing into shape

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Track and Field — A faded yellow cone sat along the inside of the track at the Mountaineer Bowl Monday. While it appeared insignificant, the cone represented progress. Several weeks ago members of the Gunnison High School (GHS) 400-meter crew sprinted around the track and stopped at their goal time — which was several meters shy of the finish line. Coaches then placed the cone for each runner with the intention that each week the athlete would endure the same workout, and gradually surpass the cone — inching closer to the finish line.

