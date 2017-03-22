Cowboys on a roll to start season

By Bobby Reyes

GHS Baseball — It may be quiet in Gunnison this week with nearly everyone on spring break, but the Gunnison High School (GHS) baseball team is already making some noise around the state.

The Cowboys traveled to Olathe this past weekend for two games — one against Olathe and the other against No. 10 Bayfield. While GHS was favored against their rivals — the Pirates of Olathe — they faced stiff competition against the Wolverines of Bayfield.

