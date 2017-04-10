Cowboys rein in Rams in victory

By Brandon Warr

GHS Volleyball—It didn’t take long for the Gunnison High School (GHS) volleyball team to show that they were the better team, as they made quick work of Roaring Fork in three sets (25-14, 25-9, 25-18).

The Cowboys (7-6) came on the court fired up and ready to go as they raced out to an early 7-3 lead over the Rams. Elizabeth Shaw would help extend the lead to 9-3 after she recorded back-to-back service aces.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/