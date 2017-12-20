Home

Cowboys pick up first win of season

Wed, 12/20/2017 - 7:12pm News Staff
Prevail against Norwood, nearly slip past Palisade

By Brandon Warr

GHS Boys Basketball — After a long, five-game road trip, Gunnison High School (GHS) boys basketball team returned home to a packed house as they took on Norwood this past Saturday. The Cowboys (1-5) didn’t disappoint in their home debut as they obliterated the Mavericks (0-5) 56-24.

The Hulbert brothers kicked

